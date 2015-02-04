FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
"Kim Kardashian" game maker Glu to develop Katy Perry game
#Technology News
February 4, 2015 / 10:30 PM / 3 years ago

"Kim Kardashian" game maker Glu to develop Katy Perry game

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Katy Perry performs at halftime. REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Mobile game developer Glu Mobile Inc said it would partner with top-selling singer Katy Perry to develop a new mobile game, which will include the “Firework” singer’s voice and likeness.

The company, known for its popular “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood” game, said it expects to release the game in the fourth quarter.

Shares of Glu, which also reported a 78 percent jump in fourth-quarter adjusted revenue, rose 14 percent to $4.39 in extended trading.

Katy Perry, who hosted the Super Bowl XLIX Halftime Show on Sunday, is known for hit singles such as “Teenage Dream,” “E.T.” and “Roar.”

“Kim Kardashian: Hollywood” is a free-to-download mobile game where the user can create a celebrity avatar and interact with celebrities in a virtual world filled with parties, paparazzi and luxury homes.

The top-grossing game, which was released in June last year, accounted for about a third of Glu’s adjusted revenue for 2014.

Adjusted revenue rose to $76.2 million, beating the average analyst estimate of $63.8 million.

The company reported a profit of 11 cents per share, excluding items, for the quarter ended Dec. 31. This trumped the average analyst estimate of 2 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
