GM to recall 15,575 cars to fix safety flaws
November 14, 2012 / 3:18 PM / 5 years ago

GM to recall 15,575 cars to fix safety flaws

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A customer looks at a Buick car at a General Motors auto dealership in Shanghai December 13, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song

(Reuters) - General Motors said it is recalling 15,575 Cadillac, Buick and Chevrolet cars to correct potential safety flaws.

The recalls, posted Wednesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, involve 2,949 2012-model Buick Verano, Chevrolet Cruze and Chevrolet Sonic compacts with driver-side air bags that might not deploy in a crash, and 12,626 2013-model Cadillac XTS sedans with rear-seat head restraints that might not lock in position.

The problems could increase the risk of injury to occupants, NHTSA said.

GM said it will replace the steering-wheel air-bag coil on the compact cars and replace the head restraints on the Cadillac sedans.

GM dealers will provide the repairs free of charge. (Reporting By Paul Lienert in Detroit; editing by John Wallace)

