The 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV is seen at the Washington Auto Show in Washington January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

DETROIT General Motors Co on Tuesday announced that its electric subcompact Bolt EV will have an average range of 238 miles on a full charge, farther than Tesla Motors Inc has stated for its upcoming Model 3 range.

The Bolt EV will be launched in a few months, nearly a year before the Tesla Model 3 will be available to consumers. The Bolt EV will have a starting price for U.S. consumers of about $35,000, similar to the announced starting price for the Model 3.

(Reporting by Bernie Woodall)