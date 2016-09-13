DETROIT General Motors Co on Tuesday announced that its electric subcompact Bolt EV will have an average range of 238 miles on a full charge, farther than Tesla Motors Inc has stated for its upcoming Model 3 range.
The Bolt EV will be launched in a few months, nearly a year before the Tesla Model 3 will be available to consumers. The Bolt EV will have a starting price for U.S. consumers of about $35,000, similar to the announced starting price for the Model 3.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall)
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Pictures
Sponsored Topics
Next In Technology News
Japan's Renesas pushes into autos with $3.2 billion Intersil buy
TOKYO Renesas Electronics Corp on Tuesday said it has agreed to buy U.S. chipmaker Intersil Corp for $3.2 billion, an all-cash deal that bolsters the Japanese group's efforts to refocus the company around automotive chips.
Google France boss says looking for insurance partners
MONACO Google is looking to establish partnerships between insurance companies and some of its businesses including Nest, which makes smart thermostats and smoke detectors, the managing director of its French division said.
AOL CEO Tim Armstrong says Yahoo deal will spark 'job changes'
SAN FRANCISCO The mission to merge Yahoo's assets with AOL and Verizon's will lead to "some job changes" according to AOL CEO Tim Armstrong.