GM CEO to reveal multiyear financial strategy: WSJ
September 30, 2014 / 2:17 AM / 3 years ago

GM CEO to reveal multiyear financial strategy: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mary Barra, Chief Executive Officer for General Motors Company, speaks during the plenary session titled "Valuing What Matter" at the Clinton Global Initiative 2014 (CGI) in New York, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - General Motors Co’s (GM.N) Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra will on Wednesday reveal a multiyear financial strategy that aims to boost the company’s profits and launch “market leading” vehicles, the Wall Street Journal reported.

In an interview with the Journal, Barra said she would give investors a more specific deadline for her financial targets and would detail how the company would spend its cash and cash assets. (on.wsj.com/1rGlDo4)

The company’s stock has fallen nearly 20 percent since Barra was appointed CEO in January.

GM was not available for comment outside normal business hours.

Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

