GM CEO Barra details plan for new EV family, lower-cost battery
November 15, 2017 / 3:27 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago

GM CEO Barra details plan for new EV family, lower-cost battery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) Chief Executive Mary Barra is expected to tell investors on Wednesday that the automaker plans to launch a new family of electric vehicles in 2021 with batteries that will cost about 30 percent less than those used on the current Chevrolet Bolt.

General Motors Chairman & CEO Mary Barra attends a press conference in Shanghai, China September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song

Barra’s presentation adds new details to what was known about GM’s aggressive electrification strategy.

GM’s shares were down 1.7 percent to $42.26 in mid-morning trade.

Reporting by Paul Lienert and Nick Carey in Detroit; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

