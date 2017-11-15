GM CEO Barra details plan for new EV family, lower-cost battery

(Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) Chief Executive Mary Barra is expected to tell investors on Wednesday that the automaker plans to launch a new family of electric vehicles in 2021 with batteries that will cost about 30 percent less than those used on the current Chevrolet Bolt.

General Motors Chairman & CEO Mary Barra attends a press conference in Shanghai, China September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song

Barra’s presentation adds new details to what was known about GM’s aggressive electrification strategy.

GM’s shares were down 1.7 percent to $42.26 in mid-morning trade.