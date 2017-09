General Motors CEO Mary Barra speaks next to the 2016 Chevrolet Volt hybrid during the first press preview day of the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - The chief executive of General Motors said on Friday that she expects single-digit growth in China but described the European market as “fragile”.

“We see growth opportunities in China even if it’s single digit as opposed to double digit,” GM CEO Mary Barra said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.