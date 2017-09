A labourer is reflected in the glass of a Shanghai General Motors exhibition hall in Shanghai May 28, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) said on Friday it has appointed Matt Tsien as president of GM China, replacing Bob Socia, who will retire on January 1, 2014.

Tsien is currently vice president of Planning and Program Management for GM China and GM Consolidated International Operations and Strategic Alliances for China, the company said in a statement.