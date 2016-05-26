FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's SAIC-GM to recall 2.16 million vehicles as crankcase valves may corrode: watchdog
May 26, 2016 / 8:53 AM / a year ago

China's SAIC-GM to recall 2.16 million vehicles as crankcase valves may corrode: watchdog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

General Motors' new Chinese-made cars are seen at a parking lot in Shenyang, Liaoning province, in this file photo dated January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - General Motors Co’s (GM.N) joint venture with SAIC Motor Corp Ltd (600104.SS) will recall about 2.16 million vehicles starting Aug. 15 because the engine crankcase valves may corrode, China’s principal consumer protection watchdog said on Thursday.

The recall applies to roughly 834,000 Buick Excelle vehicles, 1.1 million Chevy Cruzes, 159,000 Chevy Epicas and 18,000 Chevy Aveos, according to the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine.

A Shanghai-based spokeswoman for GM confirmed that the recall only affects China, but did not provide further details.

Reporting by Beijing monitoring desk and Jake Spring; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

