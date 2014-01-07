FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GM sells record number of vehicles in China in 2013
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy & Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 7, 2014 / 10:48 AM / 4 years ago

GM sells record number of vehicles in China in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

General Motors' new Chinese-made cars are seen at a parking lot in Shenyang, Liaoning province, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) and its Chinese joint ventures sold a record 3.16 million vehicles in China in 2013, an 11.4 percent increase from a year earlier, the U.S. automaker said on Tuesday.

In December sales were 271,002 vehicles, an increase of 11.8 percent year on year. In November sales rose 13.3 percent on the year.

“GM maintained good growth momentum in our company’s largest market, despite a modest slowdown in demand for commercial vehicles,” said Matt Tsien, president of GM China, in a statement on the company’s website.

“We benefited from a broad portfolio of models and brands that are meeting the diverse needs of vehicle buyers across China.”

GM makes vehicles in China in partnership with FAW Group and SAIC Motor Corp Ltd (600104.SS).

Reporting by Jonathan Standing; Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.