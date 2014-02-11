FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GM says Jan China auto sales up 12 percent year-on-year
February 11, 2014 / 6:48 AM / 4 years ago

GM says Jan China auto sales up 12 percent year-on-year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

General Motors' new Chinese-made cars are seen at a parking lot in Shenyang, Liaoning province, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) and its Chinese joint ventures sold 348,061 vehicles in China in January, a 12 percent increase from a year earlier, the U.S. automaker said on Tuesday.

That follows an 11.8 percent year-on-year increase in December and 13.3 percent rise in November.

In 2013, GM sold about 3.16 million vehicles in China, an 11.4 percent increase from a year earlier.

GM makes vehicles in China in partnership with FAW Group and SAIC Motor Corp Ltd (600104.SS).

Reporting By Jonathan Standing

