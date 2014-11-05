FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GM says October China auto sales up 3.2 percent year on year
November 5, 2014 / 8:36 AM / 3 years ago

GM says October China auto sales up 3.2 percent year on year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The General Motors logo is seen outside its headquarters at the Renaissance Center in Detroit, Michigan in this file photograph taken August 25, 2009. REUTERS/Jeff Kowalsky/Files

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) and its Chinese joint ventures sold 291,371 vehicles in China in October, up 3.2 percent from the same month a year earlier, the U.S. automaker said on Wednesday.

That follows a 15.2 percent year-on-year rise in September and a 14.0 percent rise in August.

The company’s sales in the first 10 months of the year totaled 2.87 million vehicles, up 10.7 percent from the same period a year earlier.

GM plans to invest $12 billion in China between 2014 and 2017 and build five more plants to ramp up its manufacturing capacity, its China president Matt Tsien said at the Beijing auto show in April.

GM makes vehicles in China in partnership with China FAW Group Corp [SASACJ.UL] and SAIC Motor Corp Ltd (600104.SS).

Reporting by Engen Tham and John Ruwitch; Editing by Miral Fahmy

