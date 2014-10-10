GM says Sept China auto sales up 15.2 percent year-on-year

An employee yawns as he walks among General Motors' new Chinese-made cars at a parking lot in Shenyang, Liaoning province April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) and its Chinese joint ventures sold 319,936 vehicles in China in September, up 15.2 percent from a year earlier, the U.S. automaker said on Friday.

That follows a 14.0 percent year-on-year rise in August and a 12.7 percent rise in July.

The company’s sales in the first nine months of the year totaled 2.58 million vehicles, up 11.6 percent from the same period a year earlier.

GM plans to invest $12 billion in China between 2014 and 2017 and build five more plants to ramp up its manufacturing capacity, its China president Matt Tsien said at the Beijing auto show in April.

GM makes vehicles in China in partnership with China FAW Group Corp [SASACJ.UL] and SAIC Motor Corp Ltd (600104.SS).