General Motors names Boler-Davis head of manufacturing
June 9, 2016 / 5:30 PM / a year ago

General Motors names Boler-Davis head of manufacturing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A Chevrolet pickup truck drives past the General Motors Assembly Plant in Arlington, Texas June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

DETROIT (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) said on Thursday that Alicia Boler-Davis will be head of the company’s manufacturing and labor relations, succeeding Jim DeLuca, effective immediately.

Boler-Davis, 47, has been head of GM’s “connected customer experience” since November 2014, which includes OnStar. She had been the head of GM quality and customer experience, from 2012.

Boler-Davis joined GM in 1994 and has been vehicle line director and chief engineer for small cars.

She will oversee GM’s 180,000 employees at 171 facilities in 31 countries.

DeLuca, 55, is retiring after a 37-year GM career. He took over as the head of GM’s manufacturing and labor relations in February 2014.

Boler-Davis is the first African American woman to have run a GM assembly plant. She has been the head of GM’s truck plant near Dallas and the Orion Assembly car plant near Detroit.

On Wednesday, GM said that Tony Francavilla had been named head of quality worldwide for the No. 1 U.S. automaker. Francavilla, 58, fills a position left vacant since Grace Leiblein retired at the end of 2015.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
