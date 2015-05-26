GM to spend $1.2 billion to upgrade Fort Wayne truck plant

(Reuters) - General Motors Co said it will spend $1.2 billion to expand and upgrade the paint shop, body shop and general assembly area at its full-size truck plant in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The investment is part of the company’s previously announced plan to invest $5.4 billion over three years in U.S. plants to boost production and improve vehicle quality.

The construction work to improve plant efficiency and technology are expected to begin in June and take several years to complete, GM said.

The company also said full-size production schedules will be unaffected by the construction.