GM hires crisis manager Jeff Eller: NYT
#Business News
April 4, 2014 / 4:11 AM / 3 years ago

GM hires crisis manager Jeff Eller: NYT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The General Motors logo is seen outside its headquarters at the Renaissance Center in Detroit, Michigan in this file photograph taken August 25, 2009. General Motors posted a nearly 12 percent gain in U.S. February sales on March 2, 2010, boosted by a doubling in sales to fleet operators and relatively strong demand for newer crossovers like the Chevy Equinox. REUTERS/Jeff Kowalsky/Files (UNITED STATES - Tags: TRANSPORT BUSINESS) POLITICS) - RTR2B4Z2

(Reuters) - General Motors (GM.N) has hired Jeff Eller as a crisis management adviser, the New York Times reported, as the automaker faces investigations over ignition switch defects linked to deadly crashes and mounting recalls.

GM Chief Executive Mary Barra on Wednesday endured a withering attack at a U.S. Senate hearing that opened with accusations that the company fostered ”a culture of cover-up.

The creation of the team of outside advisers stands in marked contrast to GM's early approach to handling the crisis, when it looked primarily inward to set strategy, the newspaper said. (link.reuters.com/nyb38v)

Eller was chairman at Public Strategies Inc, which has advised U.S. presidents and top CEOs on how to navigate complex communications and public policy issues, and represented Firestone in its tire recall in 2000.

GM spokesman Greg Martin did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Eller could not be reached for comment outside regular U.S business hours.

Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
