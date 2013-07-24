FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GM to recall 114,000 Tavera SUVs in India
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 24, 2013 / 3:56 PM / 4 years ago

GM to recall 114,000 Tavera SUVs in India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Employees work on the Chevrolet Tavera compact MPV assembly line inside a plant of General Motors India Ltd. at Halol, east of the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave

(Reuters) - General Motors (GM.N) said it was voluntarily recalling 114,000 Chevrolet Tavera sport-utility vehicles, manufactured between 2005 and 2013, in India to address issues relating to emission standards and other regulatory specifications.

The company said it had halted production and sale of the Tavera BS3 model last month and of the Tavera BS4 on July 2. It was awaiting regulatory approval for its proposed solution, it added.

It said the issues were not related to safety.

GM sold around 20,500 Tavera SUVs in India in the financial year ended March 2013, according to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.

Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in MUMBAI; Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.