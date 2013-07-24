GM to recall 114,000 Tavera SUVs in India

Employees work on the Chevrolet Tavera compact MPV assembly line inside a plant of General Motors India Ltd. at Halol, east of the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave

(Reuters) - General Motors (GM.N) said it was voluntarily recalling 114,000 Chevrolet Tavera sport-utility vehicles, manufactured between 2005 and 2013, in India to address issues relating to emission standards and other regulatory specifications.

The company said it had halted production and sale of the Tavera BS3 model last month and of the Tavera BS4 on July 2. It was awaiting regulatory approval for its proposed solution, it added.

It said the issues were not related to safety.

GM sold around 20,500 Tavera SUVs in India in the financial year ended March 2013, according to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.