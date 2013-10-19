FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 19, 2013 / 12:42 PM / 4 years ago

GM has restarted production of Tavera vehicles in India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Employees work on the Chevrolet Tavera compact MPV assembly line inside a plant of General Motors India Ltd. at Halol, east of the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave

MUMBAI (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) has restarted the production of its Tavera sport-utility vehicles in India after receiving regulatory approvals, a company executive said on Saturday.

In July, GM recalled 114,000 Tavera vehicles, citing issues relating to emission standards and other regulatory specifications. It had earlier halted production and sale of the Tavera BS III and Tavera BS IV models.

“GM India has already received BS III 7,8,9 and 10 seaters type approvals and production has also started,” GM India Vice President P. Balendran told Reuters. “BS IV approval is under process and approval is expected anytime now and will start production soon.”

Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
