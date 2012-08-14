FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GM Korea, union reach tentative wage deal
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 14, 2012 / 1:42 AM / 5 years ago

GM Korea, union reach tentative wage deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - The South Korean unit of General Motors (GM.N) has reached a tentative wage agreement with its labor union, casting the spotlight next on other South Korean carmakers such as Hyundai Motor (005380.KS) and whether they will follow suit.

GM Korea’s union executives will meet on Tuesday to decide whether to approve the tentative deal, which may be put to a union vote on Thursday and Friday, a union spokesman said.

The agreement came after factory workers at GM Korea staged a series of partial strikes in July and August, and includes a basic salary increase of 80,564 Korean won ($71.23), a bonus of 5 million won and a one-off payment of 3 million won, among others.

Regarding the most contentious issue of scrapping overnight work, the two sides agreed to test-run a new shift scheme in the first quarter of 2013 and to decide on the time frame for the new system in the second quarter of that year.

GM Korea is one of the U.S. automaker’s key Asia production bases, producing a quarter of GM’s Chevrolet cars sold globally, and 98 percent of Chevy cars sold in Europe.

GM Korea is the second automaker in South Korea after Ssangyong Motor (003620.KS) to have reached an annual wage deal with its labor union. Hyundai Motor and affiliate Kia Motors (000270.KS) are presently locking horns with their unions over salaries and working conditions.

South Korean factory workers at Hyundai Motor have continued a partial strike this week, after staging their first strike in four years on July 13, as wage talks stalled amid disagreements over eliminating overnight shifts and other matters.

($1 = 1131.1000 Korean won)

Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.