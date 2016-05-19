FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GM expands car-sharing service to Boston, Chicago, Washington
May 19, 2016 / 3:11 PM / in a year

GM expands car-sharing service to Boston, Chicago, Washington

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The GM logo is seen at the General Motors Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant in Lansing, Michigan October 26, 2015. Photo taken October 26. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

(Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) said it was expanding its car-sharing service Maven to Boston, Chicago and Washington D.C., nearly four months after the service was launched.

The app-based service has already started offering 30 vehicles at over 15 sites in Chicago for $8 per hour, including gas and insurance, the automaker said on Thursday. (bit.ly/1XmPqRD)

The service will be launched in Washington D.C. next month and in Boston this summer.

GM launched the service in January with small fleets in Ann Arbor, Michigan and in Chicago, New York, Frankfurt and Berlin.

The company has also invested $500 million in ride-sharing service provider Lyft Inc.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey

