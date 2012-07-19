FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GM announces production of Chevrolet Trax in Mexico
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 19, 2012 / 6:42 PM / in 5 years

GM announces production of Chevrolet Trax in Mexico

Gabriel Stargardter

2 Min Read

Ed Welburn, GM Vice President of Global Design, talks about Chevrolet's concept car, the Trax, at the New York International Auto Show in New York April 4, 2007. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - U.S. carmaker General Motors Co. (GM.N) on Thursday said it would build the Chevrolet Trax vehicle and a new generation of pickups at plants in Mexico.

The Detroit-based company is investing $120 million in a plant in the central state of San Luis Potosi to produce the SUV crossover, said GM Mexico president, Ernesto Hernandez.

GM will unveil the Trax at the Paris Motor Show in September before hitting the Mexican market in the fourth quarter, Hernandez added. A further $200 million would head to the Silao plant in Guanajuato state, where work on a new generation of pickups would begin in 2013.

Hernandez expected the investments, which total $420 million, would create 1,000 new jobs.

GM announced in May that the Trax, which will be sold in 140 countries, but not the United States, would be built on the same underpinning platform as the Aveo and Sonic subcompact sedan.

The Sonic is sold in the U.S. and Canadian markets while the Aveo sells to the rest of the world. No new details were given on price, weight, length and fuel economy of the Trax. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.