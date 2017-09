General Motors Chief Financial Officer Dan Ammann speaks during an interview with Reuters at GM's proving ground in Milford, Michigan June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - General Motors (GM.N) President Dan Ammann has been nominated to succeed Steve Girsky as chairman of Opel’s supervisory board, Opel said in a statement on Monday.

Girsky, GM’s former vice chairman, has led Opel’s supervisory board since November 2011, Opel said.