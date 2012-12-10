FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German government regrets Opel decision on Bochum closing
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 10, 2012 / 11:27 AM / in 5 years

German government regrets Opel decision on Bochum closing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the government regret Opel’s decision to end vehicle production in 2016 at its plant in Bochum, a government spokesman said on Monday.

“The chancellor and the government regret this decision,” said spokesman Georg Streiter. “It’s a severe blow that affects a lot of people and their families and the Bochum region as well.”

He said Opel is a carmaker rich in tradition in the region and expects parent company General Motors to handle severance packages in an appropriate way.

“The German government ... has the expectation that the parent company General Motors will do everything possible to find socially acceptable solutions,” he said.

Reporting By Erik Kirschbaum and Stephen Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.