FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GM's Opel sales chief quits after half year in job
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 25, 2013 / 3:49 PM / in 5 years

GM's Opel sales chief quits after half year in job

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - General Motors (GM.N) ailing Opel brand is replacing sales chief Alfred Rieck, who is leaving the company after nearly seven months in office.

Opel named its head of Opel’s UK sister brand Vauxhall, the 43-year-old Duncan Aldred, as interim head of sales and marketing on Friday.

“He’s thrown in the towel,” one person familiar with the situation told Reuters earlier.

Before the 56-year-old Rieck came to Opel to head up its sales and marketing operations in July last year, he was President of Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) Skoda unit in China.

Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.