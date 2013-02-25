FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GM doesn't see Opel talks stretching into March
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 25, 2013 / 1:45 PM / in 5 years

GM doesn't see Opel talks stretching into March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Opel is seen at a plant in Bochum August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

BARCELONA (Reuters) - General Motors (GM.N) still believes it can strike a deal in the next few days with German labor unions over a restructuring of its loss-making European arm Opel, GM Vice Chairman Steve Girsky told Reuters on Monday.

“We hope that we can reach a deal by the end of the month,” said Girsky, speaking on the sidelines of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Girsky said he did not currently foresee talks stretching into March, which could have forced incoming GM Europe chief Karl-Thomas Neumann to get involved in the politically sensitive subject.

“Both sides have a plan and we agreed on a deadline. We are working towards it, and hopefully we can come with something,” Girsky said.

When asked about the status of the talks, Girsky said the “negotiations are progressing.”

Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, reporting by Christiaan Hetzner

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.