GM doesn't see Opel talks stretching into March

The logo of Opel is seen at a plant in Bochum August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

BARCELONA (Reuters) - General Motors (GM.N) still believes it can strike a deal in the next few days with German labor unions over a restructuring of its loss-making European arm Opel, GM Vice Chairman Steve Girsky told Reuters on Monday.

“We hope that we can reach a deal by the end of the month,” said Girsky, speaking on the sidelines of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Girsky said he did not currently foresee talks stretching into March, which could have forced incoming GM Europe chief Karl-Thomas Neumann to get involved in the politically sensitive subject.

“Both sides have a plan and we agreed on a deadline. We are working towards it, and hopefully we can come with something,” Girsky said.

When asked about the status of the talks, Girsky said the “negotiations are progressing.”