Opel says GM to spend 230 million euros at German technology centre

A traffic light is pictured in front of the Opel plant in Bochum February16 , 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

BERLIN (Reuters) - General Motors’ (GM.N) Opel division said on Wednesday that its U.S. parent will invest 230 million euros ($299 million) in new facilities at the automaker’s Ruesselsheim, Germany-based research and development centre.

The planned investments will be rolled out over the next three to four years, Opel said in an emailed statement. GM said earlier this month that it plans to spend 4 billion euros on its European operations through 2016.