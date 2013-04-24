FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Opel says GM to spend 230 million euros at German technology centre
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 24, 2013 / 9:44 AM / 4 years ago

Opel says GM to spend 230 million euros at German technology centre

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A traffic light is pictured in front of the Opel plant in Bochum February16 , 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

BERLIN (Reuters) - General Motors’ (GM.N) Opel division said on Wednesday that its U.S. parent will invest 230 million euros ($299 million) in new facilities at the automaker’s Ruesselsheim, Germany-based research and development centre.

The planned investments will be rolled out over the next three to four years, Opel said in an emailed statement. GM said earlier this month that it plans to spend 4 billion euros on its European operations through 2016.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.