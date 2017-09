Workers assemble Opel "Insignia" cars inside the assembly hangar of General Motors German unit Opel in Ruesselsheim, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - General Motors’ (GM.N) Opel said on Thursday it would build a new model at its German plant in Ruesselsheim.

It said it would not provide further details yet for competition reasons.

At the moment, the plant produces four versions of the Insignia model. From 2015, it will also make the Opel Zafira Tourer.