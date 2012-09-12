FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GM's Opel to cut 1,000 German admin jobs: paper
September 12, 2012 / 3:35 PM / 5 years ago

GM's Opel to cut 1,000 German admin jobs: paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - General Motors’ (GM.N) ailing Opel business in Europe plans to thin its administrative ranks by 30 percent, or 1,000 jobs, in its Ruesselsheim headquarters in Germany, newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Wednesday citing two unnamed board members.

The cuts would be made voluntarily, without resorting to compulsory layoffs, the paper added.

Opel said in a statement that part of its 10-year plan “Drive Opel 2022” included reducing personnel costs, an issue for which it is currently in talks with labor leaders.

“We have repeatedly stated that our organizational structure needs to be leaner and more nimble,” the company said. “Beyond that we have nothing further to announce.”

The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung had reported in mid-July that GM Europe President Stephen Girsky wanted to cut the jobs of 2,400 managers throughout Opel, including some 500 senior managers, many of whom earned upwards of 100,000 euros per year.

Last month German newspaper Bild said that Opel may have to cut 30 percent of all jobs in the country, a report that Opel denied.

Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Greg Mahlich

