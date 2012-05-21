FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
May 21, 2012 / 8:33 AM / in 5 years

Opel CEO to present Europe-wide plan on June 28

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOCHUM, Germany (Reuters) - The head of General Motors’ (GM.N) Opel said he would present a plan for the German carmaker’s Europe-wide business to its supervisory board on June 28, denying any decision had already been made to close one of Opel’s factories in Germany.

Stracke told an assembly of workers at the factory in Bochum that he planned to stick with a labor agreement valid through 2014 and had not made any decision yet on what will happen after that.

There is concern that Bochum is at risk after Opel’s decision last week to pull production of its top-selling model, the Astra compact car, from Germany.

Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Maria Sheahan

