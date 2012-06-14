Opel unions aim for restructuring deal before Nov

A General Motors logo is seen on a Denali vehicle for sale at the GM dealership in Carlsbad, California January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - General Motors (GM.N) and German labor union IG Metall have given themselves just over four months time to hammer out a definitive plan to restructure the loss-making operations of the U.S. carmaker’s European brand Opel.

“The aim of the negotiations is to create a roadmap for Opel through 2016 and even beyond. I can tell you that labor is absolutely determined to reach a deal,” said Oliver Burkhard, a senior IG Metall official, in an interview with Reuters on Thursday.

Burkhard, who heads the region responsible for Opel’s Bochum manufacturing plant, said labor would continue to push for a solution that would prevent its closure at the end of 2016.

GM, IG Metall and Opel’s labor leaders said they were in talks over a plan to end production at the Bochum plant over four years from now in exchange for guaranteeing German jobs through 2016.