FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Opel unions still pushing to save Bochum plant
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 10, 2012 / 11:32 AM / 5 years ago

Opel unions still pushing to save Bochum plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOCHUM (Reuters) - The Opel workforce in the acutely endangered Bochum plant are still hoping to save the vehicle manufacturing plant from closure in 2016, the local labor leader Rainer Einenkel said on Monday.

The interim chief executive of the General Motors’ (GM.N) unit told Bochum’s workers earlier that management saw no alternative to plans announced in June to cease vehicle production in the plant when the current Zafira runs out in 2016, putting about 3,000 jobs at risk.

Reporting By Matthias Inverardi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.