Volkswagen China exec to head sales at GM's Opel
#Business News
March 28, 2012 / 10:36 AM / 6 years ago

Volkswagen China exec to head sales at GM's Opel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A flag is pictured in front of the Opel plant in Bochum March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - General Motors (GM.N) unit Opel appointed a 55-year-old executive from Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) to be its new chief of sales and marketing, the company said on Wednesday.

Alfred Rieck, who was in charge of building up the China business for VW’s low-cost Czech brand Skoda, will start his new job effective July 1.

“He has shown that he can manage a brand and increase its sales and market share. He will play a key role in the new positioning of Opel,” Chief Executive Karl-Friedrich Stracke said in a statement.

Predecessor Alain Visser switched internally to the global marketing department of GM’s Chevrolet brand.

The company’s supervisory board began a meeting earlier on Wednesday under the cloud of potential plant closures.

Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner

