GM extends Oshawa assembly line operations until 2017

The General Motors logo is seen outside its headquarters at the Renaissance Center in Detroit, Michigan August 25, 2009. REUTERS/Jeff Kowalsky

TORONTO (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) will keep an Oshawa, Ontario assembly line operating until 2017, the company’s Canadian unit said on Wednesday, extending the life of a line that has been repeatedly scheduled for closure over the last decade.

GM said it would invest C$12 million to increase Chevrolet Equinox production and make related changes at the separate CAMI Assembly, extending production on its consolidated line to 2017.

GM first announced plans to close the consolidated line, one of its two remaining Oshawa assembly lines, in 2005. It was scheduled to cease production in 2008, but GM has repeatedly moved that date. In 2012, it was set to close in 2013. Most recently, it was expected to shut down in 2016.

The consolidated line also produces the previous generation Chevrolet Impala. The flex line, GM’s other Oshawa line, produces the current model Impala, Buick Regal, Chevrolet Camaro and Cadillac XTS.

“This new investment represents a very effective way for us to meet strong demand for the Chevrolet Equinox and it’s positive news for our community,” said Steve Carlisle, president of GM Canada, in a release.