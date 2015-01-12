FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GM gets 141 more claims for faulty ignition switch compensation
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 12, 2015 / 3:46 PM / 3 years ago

GM gets 141 more claims for faulty ignition switch compensation

Abinaya Vijayaraghavan

2 Min Read

The General Motors logo is seen outside its headquarters at the Renaissance Center in Detroit, Michigan August 25, 2009. REUTERS/Jeff Kowalsky

(Reuters) - General Motors Co received 141 additional claims for compensation for ignition switch defects in its cars in the past week, bringing the total to 2,710, according to the official administering the compensation program.

Through Friday, GM had received 303 claims for deaths, 202 for catastrophic injuries and 2,205 for less-serious injuries that required hospitalization, according to the report from lawyer Kenneth Feinberg, hired by GM to administer the program.

The number of claims found eligible for compensation rose to 112 from 100, according to the report.

The company’s compensation program has so far determined that 45 deaths, seven severe injuries and 60 other injuries were eligible to be compensated.

The report said 320 claims were deemed ineligible, while 738 were under review. Another 757 lacked sufficient paperwork or evidence and 783 had no documentation at all.

GM has set aside an initial $400 million to cover its costs of compensation for claims on behalf of people injured or killed because of the faulty switch in its cars.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.