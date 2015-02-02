GM ignition compensation gets 4,180 claims ahead of deadline: WSJ

The U.S. flag flies at the Burt GM auto dealer in Denver June 1, 2009. RTEUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) has received a further 1,112 claims for compensation related to ignition defects that led to deaths and injuries, taking the total to 4,180 up to the Jan. 31 deadline for claim submissions, the Wall Street Journal said on Monday.

Claims for death rose to 51 from 50 last week, while claims for critical injuries rose by two to 77, the Journal said, quoting fund administrator Camille Biros.

GM has set aside an initial $400 million to cover its costs of compensation for claims on behalf of people injured or killed because of the faulty switches.