GM gets 75 more claims for faulty ignition switch compensation
February 16, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 3 years ago

GM gets 75 more claims for faulty ignition switch compensation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The General Motors world headquarters is seen in downtown Detroit, Michigan in this file photo taken on May 31, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

(Reuters) - General Motors Co has received 75 claims for compensation for ignition switch defects in its cars last week, bringing the total to 4,312, the official administering the compensation program said on Monday.

Through Friday, GM had received 478 claims for death, 288 for catastrophic injuries and 3,546 for less-serious injuries requiring hospitalization.

The number of claims found eligible for compensation rose to 143 from 131 last week.

The company's compensation program has so far determined that 56 deaths, nine severe injuries and 78 other injuries were eligible for payment, according to the report from lawyer Kenneth Feinberg, hired by GM to administer the program. (bit.ly/1pQoKW7)

The report said 513 claims had been deemed ineligible, while 1,388 were under review. Another 1,198 claims had no documentation at all, it said.

The deadline for filing claims was Jan. 31, but any claims postmarked by that date are eligible for review.

GM has set aside an initial $400 million to cover its costs of compensation for claims on behalf of people injured or killed because of the faulty switch in its cars.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
