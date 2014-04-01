Barra says GM investigating at what level decision made on faulty switch

U.S. Rep. Bruce Braley (D-IA) holds up what he said was a 20-year-old General Motors giveaway screwdriver with the slogan "Safety Comes First at GM," as he questions GM Chief Executive Mary Barra during a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on GM's recall of defective ignition switches, on Capitol Hill in Washington April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - General Motors CEO Mary Barra told a congressional hearing on Friday that one aim of the company’s internal investigation of deadly crashes from faulty ignition switches was to establish at what level the decision was made to use the switches.

Barra told lawmakers the internal probe would also seek to establish what information was provided to U.S. federal safety regulators about the part, blamed for crashes that caused at least 13 deaths.