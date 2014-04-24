FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Delphi Automotive CEO declines to address GM recall costs
April 24, 2014

Delphi Automotive CEO declines to address GM recall costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT (Reuters) - Parts supplier Delphi Automotive Plc Chief Executive Officer Rodney O‘Neal declined on Thursday to discuss costs related to the General Motors Co ignition switch recall.

Delphi produced the ignition switches involved in the recall of 2.6 million GM vehicles that have been linked to at least 13 deaths. GM said earlier Thursday that Delphi was planning to add another assembly line to make replacement switches, likely in June.

“We’re working very closely and seamlessly with GM on this issue in order to solve the ramp-up issues and ultimately get this behind both of us,” said O‘Neal on a conference call with Wall Street analysts.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
