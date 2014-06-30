Factbox: Terms of GM victim compensation fund for faulty ignition switch

The compensation fund for victims of General Motors Co’s (GM.N) defective ignition switch will be open to a broad range of people and should finish its work by the end of the second quarter of next year, the attorney in charge of the fund said.

Kenneth Feinberg said while people are not bound to accept an offer, they would likely resolve claims faster through the fund than by pursuing them in court. He estimated simple claims would be paid no later than 90 days after documents had been verified, and double that for more complicated cases.

Other details of the fund, according to Feinberg:

* Only accidents involving the models covered in the recall are eligible.

* If air bags deployed in an accident, that would indicate the car had power and the claim would be ineligible. He added, however, that accidents where the driver may have managed to get the power back on at the last moment would be considered.

* Supporting evidence for claims being made could include accident or insurance reports, medical records, photographs, maintenance reports prior to the accident showing stalling had been an issue, data from the vehicle’s black box and related legal documents.

* Payouts will be based on national averages, although people filing claims can request additional compensation for such factors as losing an only child, the person killed had a four-year scholarship to a top university, or extreme emotional distress.

* People eligible for compensation include drivers, passengers, occupants of other vehicles and pedestrians.

* Medical expenses incurred by victims will be taken into account when compensation is awarded.

* Feinberg alone will decide on compensation and there is no appeal.

* Feinberg said he would meet with any families of victims or those who suffered catastrophic injuries related to the defective switch. He said those victims would be the priorities for the fund.

* Feinberg said the program is notifying all those who own cars subject to the recall as well as anyone who previously owned the cars and those who have contacted GM about the issue.

* The fund does not cover economic-loss or property damage claims.

* Feinberg said anyone taking fund compensation will not be required to sign an agreement that bars them from discussing their case or opinions regarding the recall.

* Any compensation awarded by Feinberg will be offset by any previous payments made by GM.

* Examples of possible payouts include $5.1 million for the death of a 25-year-old woman earning $75,000 a year who was married with two children or $6.6 million for a 40-year-old married person with no children earning $70,000 a year who survived as a paraplegic. Even people with hospital stays as short as two nights would receive $70,000.

