GM recalls 10,315 vans in cold-weather areas
August 14, 2012 / 11:48 AM / in 5 years

GM recalls 10,315 vans in cold-weather areas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A General Motors logo is seen on a Denali vehicle for sale at the GM dealership in Carlsbad, California January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

DETROIT (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) is recalling 10,315 Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana vans from model years 2003-2004 in 20 cold-weather U.S. states and in Canada because road salt may have corroded a fueling pipe, GM said.

There are 9,389 vans recalled in the United States and 926 in Canada. The affected vans have “60/40” swing-out driver side doors.

U.S. safety regulators said there is a higher risk of fire if the pipe that carries gasoline is corroded.

No injuries or fires have been reported as a result of this issue, GM said.

GM said owners already have been notified that they can bring their vehicles to dealers for repairs if necessary. Dealers will install a new fuel filler neck assembly.

Reporting By Bernie Woodall; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

