DETROIT (Reuters) - General Motors Co said Friday it is recalling 500 large trucks and SUVs because air bags may not deploy.

GM said a small number of 2014 and 2015 pickups and SUVs, including some sold under the Chevrolet and GMC brands, may have a faulty part in the air bag sensing and diagnostic module.

GM said dealers have been told not to sell the vehicles with the defective part until repairs are made.