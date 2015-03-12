GM recalls about 64,000 Chevrolet Volt hybrids: Automotive News

General Motors headquarters at the Renaissance Center in Detroit, Michigan is seen in this file photograph taken August 25, 2009. REUTERS/Jeff Kowalsky/Files

(Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) is recalling about 64,000 Chevrolet Volt hybrid electric cars for a software update to prevent carbon monoxide buildup when a driver forgets to shut off the vehicle, Automotive News reported on Thursday, citing a statement from the company.

GM is aware of two injuries related to the issue, Automotive News said.

The company is recalling cars from the 2011-2013 model years for a software update to limit how long the car can be left idling, the website said. (bit.ly/1GwWujT)

GM could not be immediately reached for comment.

The company also told dealers to halt deliveries of about 2,300 Chevrolet Trax and Buick Encore small crossovers from model year 2015 for a pending safety recall to fix a potential loss of electric power steering, Automotive News reported.

GM had informed the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration about the recalls, the website said, citing memos from the company.