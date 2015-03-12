FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GM recalls about 64,000 Chevrolet Volt hybrids: Automotive News
#Business News
March 12, 2015 / 9:19 PM / 3 years ago

GM recalls about 64,000 Chevrolet Volt hybrids: Automotive News

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

General Motors headquarters at the Renaissance Center in Detroit, Michigan is seen in this file photograph taken August 25, 2009. REUTERS/Jeff Kowalsky/Files

(Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) is recalling about 64,000 Chevrolet Volt hybrid electric cars for a software update to prevent carbon monoxide buildup when a driver forgets to shut off the vehicle, Automotive News reported on Thursday, citing a statement from the company.

GM is aware of two injuries related to the issue, Automotive News said.

The company is recalling cars from the 2011-2013 model years for a software update to limit how long the car can be left idling, the website said. (bit.ly/1GwWujT)

GM could not be immediately reached for comment.

The company also told dealers to halt deliveries of about 2,300 Chevrolet Trax and Buick Encore small crossovers from model year 2015 for a pending safety recall to fix a potential loss of electric power steering, Automotive News reported.

GM had informed the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration about the recalls, the website said, citing memos from the company.

Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
