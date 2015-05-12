GM recalling more than half million Malibu sedans, pickup trucks

The sign to a Chevrolet automobile dealership is seen down the street from General Motors World Headquarters on Jefferson Avenue in Detroit, Michigan April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

DETROIT (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) will recall about 522,000 vehicles, including Chevrolet Malibus and two pickup truck models, due to two different issues, the company said on Tuesday.

A single “minor” injury and no deaths or crashes have been reported in relation to the vehicles, GM said.

It said 468,887 Chevrolet Malibu sedans from model years 2011 and 2012 in North America will be recalled because a steel cable that connects to the safety belt can separate. Most of those vehicles are in the United States, and some in Canada and Mexico.

Also, GM is recalling 52,930 Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon midsized pickup trucks from the 2015 model year because some seat frame attachment hooks were not properly attached to the vehicle body. The affected pickup trucks are registered in the United States and Canada.

The recalls were reported earlier on Tuesday by Automotive News.