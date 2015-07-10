FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GM recalls 780,000 SUVs for possible lift gate issue
July 10, 2015 / 2:15 PM / 2 years ago

GM recalls 780,000 SUVs for possible lift gate issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The General Motors logo is seen outside its headquarters at the Renaissance Center in Detroit, Michigan in this file photograph taken August 25, 2009. REUTERS/Jeff Kowalsky/Files

(Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) said it was recalling nearly 780,000 crossover SUVs, mainly in North America, because their rear power lift gates could suddenly fall and hit people.

The recall covers the Buick Enclave from model years 2008-2012, the Chevrolet Traverse from 2009-2012, the GMC Acadia from 2007-2012 and Saturn Outlook from 2007-2010, GM said in documents filed with U.S. safety regulators.

Dirt can get into the gas struts that hold up the gate, causing them to wear and fail, the company said.

SUVs built from March 2012 have struts placed differently and are less susceptible to dirt particles, GM said.

The company has 56 reports of injuries, GM said in an emailed statement on Friday.

The recall covers about 690,000 vehicles in the United States, 36,000 in Canada and the rest in Mexico.

Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr and Kirti Pandey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
