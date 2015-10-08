FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GM to recall 31,685 SUVs in North America
October 8, 2015 / 2:16 PM / 2 years ago

GM to recall 31,685 SUVs in North America

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The General Motors logo is seen outside its headquarters at the Renaissance Center in Detroit, Michigan in this file photograph taken August 25, 2009. REUTERS/Jeff Kowalsky/Files

(Reuters) - General Motors Co said it would recall 31,685 SUVs in North America to repair a manufacturing defect in the windshield wiper motor that may overheat.

GM told the U.S. vehicle safety regulator National Highway Traffic Safety Administration it will recall certain model year 2016 Chevrolet Traverse, GMC Acadia and Buick Enclave SUVs manufactured between Aug. 18, 2015 to Sept. 24, 2015.

The front windshield wiper motor cover may melt, smoke or catch fire due to overheating in some cases.

GM said about 6,400 of the SUVs with faulty wiper motors were sold to customers while the rest are being held at dealerships.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

