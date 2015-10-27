GM recalls 1.3 million older cars for fire hazard

The GM logo is seen at the General Motors Warren Transmission Operations Plant in Warren, Michigan October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

(Reuters) - General Motors Co said it is recalling about 1.3 million older sedans and coupes in the United States to fix oil leakages that pose a fire hazard.

The company said drops of oil may be deposited on the hot exhaust manifold through hard braking, possibly leading to engine compartment fires.

The recall affects cars from 1997 to 2004 model years, GM said, adding that it was aware of post-repair fires in some vehicles but no crashes or fatalities.

The company said 19 minor injuries related to the oil leakage had been reported in the last six years.

GM said it has reports of 1,345 fires in vehicles that were repaired under two previous recalls for the same issue.

Affected models are 1997-2004 Pontiac Grand Prix, 2000-2004 Chevrolet Impala, 1998-1999 Chevrolet Lumina and 1998-2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, 1998-1999 Oldsmobile Intrigue and 1997-2004 Buick Regal.

Including Canada, Mexico and “exports”, the total number of affected vehicles is about 1.4 million, GM said.

