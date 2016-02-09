GM recalling 473,000 SUVs, pickups in North America for brake pedal problems

The GM logo is seen at the General Motors Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant in Lansing, Michigan October 26, 2015. Photo taken October 26. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

(Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) said Tuesday it is recalling 473,000 pickups and SUVs in North America because brake pedals could fail due to a faulty nut.

The Detroit automaker is calling back 426,573 2015-16 Chevrolet Silverado HD, GMC Sierra HD, and Chevrolet Tahoe police vehicles in the United States and 46,837 in Canada.

GM says the brake pedal pivot nut may become loose, causing the brake pedal to be loose or inoperative. There are no reports of injuries or crashes.

Dealers will inspect the bolt to determine if the vehicle has already received a fix added during production. If not, dealers will add adhesive to the nut and reinstall the nut.