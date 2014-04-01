After recalls, GM weighing push-button ignitions in all cars: CEO

General Motors CEO Mary Barra talks to reporters after testifying before the House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - General Motors CEO Mary Barra, speaking to a congressional hearing looking into the recall of 2.6 million cars over faulty ignition switches, said on Tuesday GM was considering putting push-button ignitions in all its cars.

Barra told the House of Representatives committee she was not aware of stalling issues in GM vehicles outside of those affected by the faulty ignitions and said cars which had been recalled and repaired were safe.