FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GM to take $1.3 billion charge in first quarter due ignition switch recall
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 10, 2014 / 6:31 PM / 3 years ago

GM to take $1.3 billion charge in first quarter due ignition switch recall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Chevrolet logo is pictured on the front of a Chevrolet Camaro for sale at a car dealership in Los Angeles, California April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

DETROIT (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) on Thursday said it will take a charge of $1.3 billion in the first quarter to cover recall-related repairs and costs, which includes a $750 million charge the company previously announced.

GM said it still expects to report “solid core operating performance in the first quarter financial results.”

GM said it told U.S. safety regulators it will replace lock cylinders on the 2.2 million cars recalled in the United States for ignition switch problems.

The automaker said it is aware of several hundred complaints of keys coming out of ignitions while the engine is running.

GM will also replace the lock cylinders in six ignition switch recalled models outside the United States, which total about 400,000.

(Corrects first paragraph to show $1.3 billion total includes $750 million charge previously announced)

Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.