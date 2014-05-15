GM recalls 140,067 Malibu cars in U.S. for possible faulty brake issue

The U.S. flag flies at the Burt GM auto dealer in Denver June 1, 2009. RTEUTERS/Rick Wilking

DETROIT (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) is recalling 140,067 Chevrolet Malibu sedans in the United States for a potential faulty braking issue, according to documents filed with U.S. safety regulators.

GM is recalling certain mid-sized cars from the 2014 model year equipped with a 2.5 liter gasoline engine with the automatic stop/start option because the hydraulic boost assist could become disabled, according to documents posted online on Thursday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Slowing or stopping the vehicle could require additional brake pedal effort and a lengthened stopping distance, increasing the risk of a crash, according to the filing.

GM is in the midst of recalling 2.6 million cars to replace defective ignition switches linked to at least 13 deaths.

GM officials were not immediately available to comment.

GM said in the NHTSA documents that the brake issue was discovered during development testing for an upcoming model on April 24, and after further testing an order for dealers to stop selling the cars was issued May 7.

Dealers will update the electronic brake control module software, according to the filing. The recall is expected to begin around May 30.

In a separate filing, GM is also recalling 477 Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks and Chevy Tahoe SUVs in the United States because an improperly tightened tie rod may result in the loss of steering and increase the risk of a crash. The 2014 model year is affected for pickups trucks and the 2015 model year for SUVs.

Dealers will inspect the tie rods to ensure they are properly tightened and replace steering gear as necessary, according to the filing. The recall began on Wednesday.